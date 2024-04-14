Verbund Ag (OEZVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5293 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Verbund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. Verbund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07.
About Verbund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verbund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.