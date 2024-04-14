VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $484.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 483.50 ($6.12), with a volume of 68517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474.50 ($6.01).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £742.65 million, a PE ratio of -278.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.98. The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is -632.18%.

Insider Activity at VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Huw Evans bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($58,220.48). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

