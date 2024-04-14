Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 2%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.75% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

