Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.19. Volkswagen has a one year low of 10.37 and a one year high of 14.30.
About Volkswagen
