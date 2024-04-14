Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 13.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.19. Volkswagen has a one year low of 10.37 and a one year high of 14.30.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

