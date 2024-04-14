Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $19.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

