W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $8,791,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.



W. R. Berkley Company Profile



W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.



