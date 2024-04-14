Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

