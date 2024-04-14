Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $100.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.13.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

