Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $397.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $397.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $361.81 on Thursday. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.