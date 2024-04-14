West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Up 76.0% in March

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,749,800 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 1,562,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.2 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
WFRSF opened at $0.93 on Friday. West African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
West African Resources Company Profile
