Western Financial Corp CA Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

