William Blair Comments on SEI Investments’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $67.48 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

