William Blair Weighs in on Vital Farms, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $25.07 on Friday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,509,747.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,699,418 shares of company stock valued at $193,358,927 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

