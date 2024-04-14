WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

