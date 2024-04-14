Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

