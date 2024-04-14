Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

