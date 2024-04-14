Zacks Research Weighs in on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.