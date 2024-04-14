Zacks Research Weighs in on Textron Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Textron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

