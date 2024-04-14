Zacks Small Cap Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CervoMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CervoMed’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CervoMed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

