Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zalando Price Performance

ZLNDY stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. Zalando has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

