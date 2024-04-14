ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,332,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of ZI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

