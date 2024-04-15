2,161 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $92.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

