3,104 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.