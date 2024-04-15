3,598 Shares in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.68% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Price Performance

EVX stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1-year low of $132.69 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.