40,072 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at R1 RCM
In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
R1 RCM Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
