40,072 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

