6,137 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

