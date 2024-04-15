74,100 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,902,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,603,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

