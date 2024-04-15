994 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,637,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,125,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $334.17 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.93.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

