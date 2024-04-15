AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $93.30.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.