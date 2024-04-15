ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,362 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

