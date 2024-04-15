Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

