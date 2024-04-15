Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 484,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

