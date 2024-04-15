AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCP opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

