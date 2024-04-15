Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 1.7 %

Airgain stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

