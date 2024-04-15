Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $314.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

