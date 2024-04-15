Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

