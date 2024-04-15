Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.20 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 330.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,088 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Nextracker worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXT stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

