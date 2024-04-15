Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

