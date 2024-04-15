Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.57% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMN opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

