Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 115,260 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.48% of JFrog worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JFrog by 19.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JFrog by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,617. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

