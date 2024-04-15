Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 37,083 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,083 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.88% of Standex International worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 7.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Standex International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Trading Down 0.6 %

Standex International stock opened at $171.45 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.