Allworth Financial LP Acquires 207 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 153.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

