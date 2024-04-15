Allworth Financial LP Acquires 874 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

