Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 5,128 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $832.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

