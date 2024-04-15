Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.3 %

CLF opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

