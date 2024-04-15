Allworth Financial LP Has $37,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.10 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

