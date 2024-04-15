Allworth Financial LP Purchases 639 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 176.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FOX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FOX by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 2.1 %

FOX stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.