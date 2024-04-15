Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

