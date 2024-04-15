Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,296,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.