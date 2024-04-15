Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Almaden Minerals



Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

